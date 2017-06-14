FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belarus hires banks for dual-tranche US dollar benchmark bonds
June 14, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 2 months ago

Belarus hires banks for dual-tranche US dollar benchmark bonds

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (IFR) - The Republic of Belarus has mandated Citigroup and Raiffeisen Bank International for fixed income investor meetings in the US and Europe commencing June 19, according to the leads.

A dual-tranche 144A/Reg S senior unsecured US dollar offering comprising long five-year and 10-year maturities is expected to follow.

One team representing the issuer will visit London, Zurich and Frankfurt, and a second delegation will meet investors in Los Angeles, New York and Boston. The roadshow finishes on June 21.

The issuer is rated Caa1/B-/B-.

Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Alex Chambers

