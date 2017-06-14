CORRECTED-BRIEF-Wizz chairman Franke's Indigo to sell 18.7 pct stake

(Corrects to show Indigo not selling entire stake in Wizz)

June 14 (Reuters) - Wizz Chairman William A. Franke's Indigo Partners Llc

* to sell 18.7 percent stake in Wizz

* to place 10.74 million ordinary shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors

* says if ordinary shares sold Indigo will still own 44,830,503 convertible shares and convertible notes which on conversion of the full principal amount would entitle the Indigo Shareholders to have issued to them an additional 24,246,715 new ordinary shares Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)