2 months ago
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Wizz chairman Franke's Indigo to sell 18.7 pct stake
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
June 14, 2017 / 4:28 PM / 2 months ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Wizz chairman Franke's Indigo to sell 18.7 pct stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Indigo not selling entire stake in Wizz)

June 14 (Reuters) - Wizz Chairman William A. Franke's Indigo Partners Llc

* to sell 18.7 percent stake in Wizz

* to place 10.74 million ordinary shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilt offering to institutional investors

* says if ordinary shares sold Indigo will still own 44,830,503 convertible shares and convertible notes which on conversion of the full principal amount would entitle the Indigo Shareholders to have issued to them an additional 24,246,715 new ordinary shares Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

