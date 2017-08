June 16 (Reuters) - Health Italia SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUES AT 4.9 MILLION EUROS

* Q1 EBITDA AT 819,503 EUROS

* REPORTED ESTABLISHMENT OF A COMPANY AIMED AT EXTERNAL DEVELOPMENT OF THE COMPANY'S BUSINESS MODEL

* APPROVED ACQUSITION OF A PORTAL OF FAMILY IDEA SERVICE

