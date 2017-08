BRIEF-Mediahuis/VPE finalize TMG take-over

June 19 (Reuters) - TELEGRAAF MEDIA GROUP NV:

* CONFIRMED ON FRIDAY THE FINALISATION OF TMG TAKE-OVER

* MEDIAHUIS AND VP EXPLOITATIE DECLARE THEIR PUBLIC OFFER FOR ALL SHARES OF TMG UNCONDITIONAL

* MEDIAHUIS AND VP EXPLOITATIE WILL HOLD APPROXIMATELY 61.38% OF THE SHARES

* ALL OFFER CONDITIONS HAVE BEEN SATISFIED OR WAIVED

* SETTLEMENT WILL TAKE PLACE ON 21 JUNE 2017

* REMAINING SHARES CAN BE TENDERED DURING A POST CLOSING ACCEPTANCE PERIOD COMMENCING ON 19 JUNE 2017 AND ENDING ON 2 JULY 2017

* NEW CEO MARC VANGEEL, CFO KOOS BOOT

* J.J. NOOITGEDAGT WILL SERVE AS INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* AT THE ACCEPTANCE CLOSING TIME, 643,314 SHARES, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 1.39% OF THE SHARES HAD BEEN TENDERED TO THE OFFEROR PURSUANT TO THE OFFER

