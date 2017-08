June 19 (Reuters) - AQERI HOLDING AB:

* SAID ON FRIDAY HAS FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY

* THE COMPANY HAS NO REVENUE OR INCOME, AND ASSETS IN SUBSIDIARY IS WRITTEN DOWN

* THE TRUSTEE WILL BE ATTORNEY CARL JOHAN FRIIS FROM LINDSKOG MALMSTROM

