June 19 (Reuters) - SENIVITA SOZIAL GGMBH:

* SAID ON FRIDAY, RESTRUCTURING OF THE WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SENIVITA SOZIAL GGMBH, SENIVITA SOCIALCARE GMBH, IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2017, WITH OVERALL SAVINGS OF OVER 2.5 MILLION EUROS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)