* SAID ON SUNDAY SWISS MEDICAL NETWORK SA INCREASES ITS PURCHASE OFFER TO ALL SHAREHOLDERS OF LINDE HOLDING BIEL / BIENNE AG AS A RESULT OF HIRSLANDEN'S OFFER

* OFFER CONTINUES UNTIL JUNE 22, 2017 AT A PRICE OF CHF 3,200 IN AEVIS SHARES OR CHF 3,000 IN CASH

