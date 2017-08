June 19 (Reuters) - EXPRIVIA SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT THE BOARD HAD APPROVED THE INCORPORATION OF WHOLLY OWNED UNITS EXPRIVIA DIGITAL FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS SRL, EXPRIVIA TELCO&MEDIA SRL, AND EXPRIVIA HEALTHCARE IT SRL

* INCORPORATION TO BE COMPLETED BY THE END OF THE YEAR

Source text: reut.rs/2sr5UxR

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)