June 20 (Reuters) - ADIUVO INVESTMENTS SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT FOUR R&D PROJECTS OF THE COMPANY AND ITS UNITS, MARMAR INVESTMENT SP. Z O.O. AND CAROCELLE SA, GOT FINANCING RECOMMENDATION FROM ZARZAD WOJEWODZTWA PODLASKIEGO

* ITS THREE PROJECTS ARE AMONG FIVE TOP RATED ONES

* RECOMMENDATION CONSIDERS FINANCING OF 9.9 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR ALL FOUR PROJECTS IN TOTAL

