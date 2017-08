June 20 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING IN IALBATROS GROUP SA SHARES AS OF JUNE 20, FOLLOWING THE REQUEST OF THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF)

* KNF SAYS THERE ARE CIRCUMSTANCES WHICH INDICATE THE POSSIBILITY OF TRADING IN IALBATROS GROUP'S SHARES IN VIOLATION OF INVESTORS' INTERESTS

