June 21 (Reuters) - SCANDINAVIAN PRIVATE EQUITY A/S :

* SAID TUESDAY Q1 2017/2018 NET INCOME AT DKK 14.9 MLN VS DKK 302,000 YR AGO

* Q1 2017/2018 EBIT AT DKK 15 MLN VS DKK 250.000 YR AGO

* INVESTMENTS IN PRIVATE EQUITY FUNDS HAVE YIELDED A TOTAL OF DKK 15.5 MILLION IN Q1

* RETURN ON EQUITY AMOUNTED TO 3.7% IN Q1 2017/18

