* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT ENTERED INTO A CONDITIONAL INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH CZERWONA TOREBKA SA UNDER WHICH THE VALUE OF 100 PERCENT OF MAGNUS SA WAS SET AT 14.1 MILLION ZLOTYS BASED ON FAIR VALUE

* MERLIN GROUP IS IN TALKS ON TAKEOVER OF MAGNUS, UNIT OF CZERWONA TOREBKA, AS OF MAY 24

