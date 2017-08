June 21 (Reuters) - INWESTYCJE ALTERNATYWNE PROFIT SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH ITS SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING 99.24 PERCENT STAKE OF THE COMPANY WITH AIM TO DEMATERIALIZE ITS SHARES AND TO ANNOUNCE MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT

* PLANS TO WITHDRAW THE COMPANY'S SHARES FROM TRADING ON NEWCONNECT MARKET

