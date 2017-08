June 21 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* RESOLVES TO SUSPEND TRADING ON BDF SA (BDF) SHARES ON NEWCONNECT MARKET AS OF JUNE 22

* WSE TO RESUME TRADING ON BDF SHARES UNTIL THE END OF THE TRADING DAY FOLLOWING THE DAY THE COMPANY WILL PUBLISH FY 2016 FINANCIAL REPORT

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)