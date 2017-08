June 22 (Reuters) - MASMOVIL IBERCOM SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT WITHIN THE PROMISSORY NOTE PROGRAM THE NOMINAL RATE HAD BEEN REDUCED FOR 8.8 MILLION EURO NOTES TO 0.80 PERCENT FROM 1.50 PERCENT

* THE MATURITY PERIOD WAS EXTENDED FOR 1.2 MILLION EUROS NOTES TO 12 MONTHS FROM 6 MONTHS, A NOMINAL RATE OF 0.95 PERCENT(COMPARED TO 1.69 PERCENT OF THE LAST RENEWAL)

Source text: bit.ly/2ssR1Nr

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)