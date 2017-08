June 22 (Reuters) - INWESTYCJE ALTERNATYWNE PROFIT SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN 90 PERCENT OF VOTES PLAN TO ANNOUNCE MANDATORY SQUEEZE-OUT FOR 0.76 PERCENT STAKE OF THE COMPANY

* INFORMED ABOUT SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT ON JUNE 20

