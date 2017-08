June 22 (Reuters) - SYGNITY SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT MADE REVALUATION OF ITS PROJECTS AND IDENTIFIED SIGNIFICANT RISK OF ITS NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FINANCIAL RESULT AND PROFITABILITY

* FORESEES THE NEED TO MAKE ACCOUNTING OPERATIONS OF AROUND 70 MILLION ZLOTYS, WHICH WILL CONTRAVENE ITS OBLIGATIONS RESULTING FROM LOAN AGREEMENTS AND BOND ISSUE AGREEMENTS

* SUBSEQUENTLY FINANCING COSTS OF THE COMPANY MAY RISE

