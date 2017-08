BRIEF-AS Roma increases commitments of debt facility by 55 mln euros

June 22 (Reuters) - AS ROMA SPA:

* SAYS EXECUTES AN "AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT AGREEMENT" CONCERNING THE REFINANCING TRANSACTION OF EURO 175 MILLION, COMPLETED ON FEB. 12, 2015, THROUGH THE EXECUTION OF A SENIOR SECURED FACILITY LED BY GOLDMAN SACHS, AS "MANDATED LEAD ARRANGER AND BOOKRUNNER", AND THE RELEVANT SECURITY PACKAGE

* TO EXTEND THE MATURITY DATE OF THE FACILITY TO JUNE 2022

* INCREASES COMMITMENTS OF THE FACILITY AGREEMENT FROM EUR 175 MILLION UP TO EUR 230 MILLION, THE INTEREST RATE REMAINS UNCHANGED

* THE AMOUNTS ARISING FROM THE TRANSACTION WILL BE USED BY THE COMPANY TO MEET ITS MANAGEMENT OPERATIONAL NEEDS AND REPAY THE TRANSACTION COSTS

