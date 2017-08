June 23 (Reuters) - GMP PROPERTY SOCIMI SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY APPROVED GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.41 EUROS PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON JULY 3

* SAYS DIVIDEND WITH CHARGE TO RESERVES AMOUNTING TO TOTAL OF 7.8 MILLION EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/2sxenS1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)