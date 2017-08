June 23 (Reuters) - MITTEL SPA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAD BOUGHT AN 80 PCT STAKE IN CERAMICA CIELO SPA

* CERAMICA CIELO IS ACTIVE IN THE PRODUCTION AND MARKETING OF DESIGNER SANITARY CERAMICS AND ACCESSORIES FOR THE LUXURY SECTOR IN ITALY AND ABROAD

* TOTAL INVESTMENT IS EQUAL TO 15.0 MILLION EUROS

