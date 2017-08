June 23 (Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH IT WOULD BUY NEW SHARES IN EMILUS IT SOLUTIONS SP. Z O.O. (EMILUS IT) FOR 531,200 ZLOTYS, RECEIVING 80.0 PERCENT STAKE IN ITS SHARE CAPITAL

* EMILUS IT WILL BE ENGAGED IN DEVELOPMENT OF TWO GAMES UNDER TEMPORARY TITLES 'FARM 19' AND 'ELECTRIX'

