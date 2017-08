BRIEF-SinnerSchrader: Accenture Digital Holdings seeks to conclude domination and profit and loss transfer agreement

June 26 (Reuters) - SINNERSCHRADER AG:

* SAID ON SUNDAY ACCENTURE DIGITAL HOLDINGS GMBH IS SEEKING TO CONCLUDE A DOMINATION AND PROFIT AND LOSS TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH SINNERSCHRADER AG

* FOR THIS REASON, ACCENTURE DIGITAL HOLDINGS GMBH HAS ASKED SINNERSCHRADER AG TO ENTER INTO NEGOTIATIONS WITH IT WITH A VIEW TO CONCLUDING SUCH AN AGREEMENT AND HAS ANNOUNCED TO SUBMIT A DRAFT AGREEMENT SHORTLY

* SINNERSCHRADER AG'S MANAGEMENT BOARD AND SUPERVISORY BOARD WILL DISCUSS THIS MATTER AFTER THEY WILL HAVE RECEIVED THE DRAFT

