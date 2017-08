June 27 (Reuters) - INDATA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT PLANS TO MERGE BY INCORPORATION WITH ITS WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT INDATA SOLUTIONS SA

* THE MERGER TO TAKE PLACE WITHOUT INCREASING THE SHARE CAPITAL OF INDATA, WITHOUT EXCHANGING INDATA SOLUTIONS SHARES INTO THE SHARES OF THE COMPANY AND WITHOUT CHANGING THE INDATA STATUTE

* INDATA SOLUTIONS OPERATES IN IT BRANCH

