June 27 (Reuters) - ALPHA MOS:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT JOLT CAPITAL AND AMBROSIA INVESTMENTS BOUGHT A 42.9 PERCENT STAKE IN THE COMPANY FROM DIAGNOSTIC MEDICAL SYSTEMS (DMS)

* JOLT AND AMBROSIA JOINTLY HOLD 69 PERCENT OF ALPHA MOS

* JOLT AND AMBROSIA WILL LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER FOR THE REMAINING ALPHA MOS SHARES THEY DO NOT HOLD AT EUR 0.45 PER SHARE

SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/2tfF8eZ

