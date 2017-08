BRIEF-Netia signs annex to loan agreement, gets 200 mln zlotys

June 28 (Reuters) - NETIA SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT IT SIGNED ANNEX TO A LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2015 WITH DNB BANK POLSKA SA, DNB BANK ASA AND MBANK SA

* THE ANNEX ASSUMES THAT THE TOTAL LIABILITIES OF THE COMPANY IS 200.0 MILLION ZLOTYS

* COMPANY PLANS REPAYMENT OF EXISTING FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS UNDER THE ORIGINAL CONTRACT AND FINANCING INVESTMENTS RELATED TO ITS BASIC ACTIVITY

* COMPANY INFORMED ABOUT PLANS CONCERNING REFINANCING ITS DEBT IN APRIL

