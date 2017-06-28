FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Finland's Solidium raises voting stake in Stora Enso
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 28, 2017 / 7:22 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Finland's Solidium raises voting stake in Stora Enso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, Solidium quote)

June 28 (Reuters) - SOLIDIUM OY:

* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has increased its voting rights in paper maker Stora Enso.

* Says acquired 5,659,099 Stora Enso A shares and sold 5,690,961 R shares.

* After the transactions Solidium has 27.3 percent of the votes in Stora Enso, up from previous 25.1 percent, and holds 12.3 percent of company shares.

* "Stora Enso's A shares are seldom for sale in large amounts and we wanted to utilise the opportunity. We divested a corresponding amount of R shares", Solidium's Managing Director Antti Makinen said in a statement. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gdynia Newsroom and Tuomas Forsell in Helsinki; editing by Niklas Pollard)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.