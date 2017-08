June 29 (Reuters) - CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT WITHDREW FROM DECISION OF BUYING IMAGINE THE FUTURE

* TO CONTINUE COOPERATION WITH IMAGINE THE FUTURE ON A BUSINESS LEVEL

* INFORMED ABOUT PLANS OF ACQUIRING IMAGINE THE FUTURE ON DEC. 20

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)