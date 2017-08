June 29 (Reuters) - BIOMED LUBLIN WYTWORNIA SUROWIC I SZCZEPIONEK SA (BIOMED):

* INFORMED ON WEDNESDAY THAT MARCIN PIROG PROPOSED TO RECAPITALIZE THE COMPANY BY ACQUISITION OF 2 MLN CO'S SHARES FOR 1.07 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* MARCIN PIROG EXPRESSED ALSO READINESS TO FURTHER ENGAGEMENT IN THE COMPANY'S SECURITIES AT THE AMOUNT EXCEEDING 9 MILLION ZLOTYS

