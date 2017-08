June 29 (Reuters) - BIOMED LUBLIN WYTWORNIA SUROWIC I SZCZEPIONEK SA (BIOMED):

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD RESOLVED TO DISMISS ANDRZEJ STACHNIK FROM HIS POST OF CEO OF THE COMPANY

* ADAM SIWEK HAS BEEN DISMISSED FROM POST OF CFO OF THE COMPANY

* MARCIN PIROG HAS BEEN APPOINTED A NEW CEO OF THE COMPANY

