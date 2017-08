June 29(Reuters) - PRIMI SUI MOTORI SPA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT ON JULY 6 IT WILL ISSUE SECOND TRANCHE OF BONDS “PSM 90 2017-2022” FOR A TOTAL MAXIMUM VALUE OF 3.2 MILLION EUROS

* THE BONDS OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 10,000 EUROS/BOND WILL BE OFFERED TO QUALIFIED INVESTORS

* THE BONDS WILL CARRY 62 MONTHS MATURITY DATE (DUE IN AUGUST 2022) AND WILL OFFER FIXED 5.5 PCT ANNUAL INTEREST

