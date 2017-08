June 30 (Reuters) - CYFROWE CENTRUM SERWISOWE SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO ALLOCATE 1.7 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM FY 2016 NET PROFIT FOR DIVIDEND

* RESOLUTION IS IN AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY PLANS ANNOUNCED IN APRIL

* THE COMPANY'S SHAREHOLDER PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 0.15 ZLOTY PER SHARE

