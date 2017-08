June 30 (Reuters) - ABS INVESTMENT SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL ABOUT INCREASING FY 2016 DIVIDEND DID NOT GO THROUGH

* SHAREHOLDER PROPOSED DIVIDEND HIGHER BY 0.06 ZLOTY PER SHARE THAN THE RECOMMENDATION OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* ON JUNE 28 SHAREHOLDERS RESOLVED TO PAY 0.04 ZLOTY PER SHARE, AS THE MANAGEMENT BOARD PROPOSED

