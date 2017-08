June 30 (Reuters) - APN PROMISE SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED WITH BANK POLSKA KASA OPIEKI SA DEAL FOR DELIVERY OF MICROSOFT PRODUCTS

* THE DEAL IS WORTH 11.9 MILLION EUROS NET AND HAS BEEN SIGNED FOR 3 YEARS

