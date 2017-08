June 30 (Reuters) - JR HOLDING SA:

* DECIDES TO INCREASE ITS SHARE CAPITAL BY AMOUNT OF 462,840 ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF 4.6 MLN SERIES E SHARES WITH ISSUE PRICE OF 1.02 ZLOTY/SHR

* SERIES E SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION TO LEGAL ENTITY WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

* SERIES E SHARES TO BE COVERED ONLY BY CASH CONTRIBUTIONS

