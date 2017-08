July 3 (Reuters) - BANK ZENIT:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME OF 1.69 BILLION ROUBLES VERSUS 1.13 BILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET PROFIT OF 601.9 MILLION ROUBLES VERSUS LOSS OF 1.35 BILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME OF 546.8 MILLION ROUBLES VERSUS 572.6 MILLION ROUBLES YEAR AGO

* TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO AS AT MARCH 31 OF 6.8 PERCENT VERSUS 6.4 PERCENT AS AT DEC. 31, 2016

Source text - bit.ly/2sxae2b

