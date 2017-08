July 3 (Reuters) - IVS GROUP SPA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT ITS UNIT IVS ITALIA HAD BOUGHT PRONTO COFFEE BUSINESS FOR AROUND 1.4 MILLION EUROS

* THE ACQUISITION IS PART OF THE COOPERATION WITH NESPRESSO ITALIANA SPA

