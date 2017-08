July 3 (Reuters) - CUBE ITG SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT ITS SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE ON JULY 31 ON CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 20.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VIA ISSUE OF NOT MORE THAN 10.0 MILLION SERIES C SHARES

* SERIES C SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)