FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-MGAM injects 250 mln euros in Montepio, signs MoU with Santa Casa
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2017 / 9:17 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-MGAM injects 250 mln euros in Montepio, signs MoU with Santa Casa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Caixa Economica Montepio Geral (CEMG) :

* Said on Saturday obtained 250 million euro capital injection from Montepio Geral Associacao Mutualista (MGAM)

* MGAM invested in the institutional capital in cash, increasing CEMG capital to 2.02 billion euros

* MGAM reaches memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Santa Casa da Misericordia de Lisboa (SCML) to form a partnership which may include SCML buying a stake in CEMG

Source text: bit.ly/2tDg7dl , bit.ly/2t8DZF1

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.