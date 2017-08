July 3(Reuters) - PININFARINA SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAD ENDED ITS RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 24.1 MLN SHARES

* 99.7 PCT OF THE OFFER WAS SUBSCRIBED FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF 26.4 MILLION EUROS

Source text: reut.rs/2thpVr6

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)