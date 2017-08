July 4 (Reuters) - SINTESI SOCIETA DI INVESTIMENTI E PARTECIPAZIONI SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT THE BOARD HAD AUTHORIZED THE SIGNING OF A FINANCING CONTRACT FOR EUR 600,000 WITH MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER V11 MILANO ASSETS SRL

* LOAN HAS MATURITY IN NO LESS THAN TWO YEARS

* AIM OF THE LOAN IS TO FULFILL CURRENT SPENDING COMMITMENTS

Source text: reut.rs/2tktNrk

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)