July 4 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING OF SHARES OF ASSETIAN SA AS OF JULY 4

* TRADING OF ASSETIAN'S SHARES TO BE RESUMED UNTIL THE END OF THE SECOND TRADING DAY FOLLOWING THE DAY THE COMPANY PUBLISHES FY 2016 FINANCIAL REPORT AND ANALYSIS OF ITS FINANCIAL SITUATION

Source text: bit.ly/2smbsc5

