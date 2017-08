July 5 (Reuters) - PETROLINVEST SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT COURT IN GDANSK REJECTED MOTION FOR THE COMPANY'S BANKRUPTCY FILED BY ZAKLAD UBEZPIECZEN SPOLECZNYCH IN MAY 2016

* THE COURT CONSIDERED THAT THE COMPANY DO NOT HAVE ENOUGH PROPERTY FROM WHICH THE COSTS OF INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS COULD BE COVERED

