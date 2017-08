July 5 (Reuters) - WILD BUNCH AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SECURED ACCESS TO A REVOLVING CREDIT LINE OF UP TO EUR 30 MILLION FROM BANK LEUMI (UK) PLC.

* ALSO HAS THE OPTION OF INCREASING THE CREDIT LINE TO UP TO EUR 100 MILLION UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)