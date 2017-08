July 5 (Reuters) - TURK TELEKOMUNIKASYON AS:

* A JOINT VENTURE, AVEA-VODAFONE EVRENSEL IS ORTAKLIGI, ESTABLISHED BETWEEN UNIT AVEA (51%) AND VODAFONE (49%)

* THE JV SET UP FOR THE PROJECT TO PROVIDE AND OPERATE MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE IN AREAS WHERE THERE IS CURRENTLY NO INFRASTRUCTURE

