(Drops extraneous word in headline)

July 6 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH GERMANY'S 1.FC KAISERSLAUTERN FOR THE LOAN OF LITHUANIAN STRIKER LUKAS SPALVIS DURING THE 2017/2018 SEASON

Source text: bit.ly/2tTLcun

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)