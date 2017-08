BRIEF-Ellaktor aims to expand in East Europe, the Middle East and North Africa

XXX (Reuters) - ELLAKTOR SA:

* THE MANAGEMENT TEAM COMMIT TO APPLY A RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR THE ENTIRE CONSTRUCTION SEGMENT AS WELL AS OTHER ACTIVITIES

* WITH REFERENCE TO THE 2016 RESULTS, CO'S LEADERSHIP TEAM EXPRESSED ITS OPTIMISM THAT GROUP WILL BECOME PROFITABLE AGAIN

* EMPHASIS WAS PLACED ON THE IMPLEMENTATION OF CONCESSION PROJECTS IN GREECE AND PROJECTS UNDERTAKEN ABROAD

* THE GROUP AIMS TO FURTHER EXPAND IN ADDITION TO GERMANY, IN COUNTRIES IN EAST EUROPE, THE MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA

* SAYS THE GROUP IS NOW ACTIVE IN MORE THAN 25 FOREIGN COUNTRIES

