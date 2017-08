July 7 (Reuters) - MERLIN GROUP SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD RESOLVED TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY VIA ISSUE OF 13.8 MILLION SERIES H SHARES AT ISSUE PRICE 1.02 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* THE SHARES TO BE OFFERED TO FIZ AN „SOWINIEC” AND „SZOSTA – CZERWONA TOREBKA” SA SP.K. IN EXCHANGE FOR 17,955 SHARES OF MAGUS SA REPRESENTING 100 PCT OF SHARE CAPITAL

* FAIR VALUE OF MAGUS WAS SET AT 14.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

