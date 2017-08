July 7 (Reuters) - EMALK KONUT GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI :

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY H1 2017 SALES OF 3.92 BILLION LIRA (EXCLUDING VAT) IN RETURN FOR THE SALES OF 3,556 UNITS (INCLUDING PRESALES)

* EXCEEDED ITS H1 2017 TOTAL SALES EXPECTATION OF 3.28 BILLION LIRA

