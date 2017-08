BRIEF-Il Sole 24 Ore to make 236 employees redundant by H1 2019

July 10 (Reuters) - IL SOLE 24 ORE SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT SIGNED THE NATIONAL AGREEMENT FOR THE CRISIS REORGANIZATION FOR GRAPHIC DESIGNERS AND PRINTING WORKERS

* 2017-2020 INDUSTRIAL PLAN ENVISAGES A REDUCTION OF LABOUR COST OF 30 PCT BY H1 2019

* NEW PRODUCTION MODEL ENVISAGES A REDUNDANCY OF 236 UNITS OVER 812 TOTAL EMPLOYEES

* THE COMPANY AND TRADE UNIONS HAVE REACHED AN AGREEMENT FOR THE IMPLEMENTATION OF A 24-MONTH SOCIAL SAFETY NET

* SOCIAL SAFETY NET AFFECTS 215 GRAPHIC DESIGNERS AND PRINTING WORKERS OVER A TOTAL OF 729 UNITS

