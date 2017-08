July 12 (Reuters) - ENERGICA MOTOR COMPANY SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY ATLAS SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES HAD REQUESTED THE CONVERSION OF A SECOND BOND TRANCHE

* THE CONVERSION REQUEST IS FOR 10 BONDS FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF EUR 100,000

* THERE ARE 30 BONDS LEFT FOR CONVERSION BY ATLAS

